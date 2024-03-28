EC to accept nominations for 14 constituencies from today

Bengaluru: The Election Commission will begin accepting nominations from Thursday for 14 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, which are going to the polls during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
The Commission is set to issue the gazette notification during the day, which will formally give green signal for filing of the nominations in 88 constituencies across the country, including 14 in Karnataka. April 4 is the last date for submitting the nominations, which includes the details of the assets owned by the candidates.
Apart from the four parliamentary constituencies in Bengaluru region, Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur and Kolar will face election on April 26.
As per the draft electoral rolls, the constituencies with about 2.82 crore electors will vote. The Election Commission officials, however, will continue to update the electoral rolls till 10 days prior to the last day of nominations.
Mark the dates
Last date for nominations: April 4
Scrutiny of nominations: April 5
Withdrawal of candidates: April 8
Date of election: April 26
(Published 27 March 2024, 23:30 IST)