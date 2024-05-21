Hassan sex abuse case: Eggs hurled at Shivarame Gowda’s house

In the backdrop of the circulation of an audio related to the Hassan serial sex abuse case, unidentified miscreants allegedly threw eggs at the house of former MP L R Shivarame Gowda in the city late on Sunday night.
A case has been registered at the Chennamanakere Achukattu police station in this connection.
Officials said CCTV footage was being checked and investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the hooligans.
The sex abuse case, involving absconding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, took a major turn after a purported audio, where Shivarame Gowda was allegedly heard telling BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda to distribute pen drives containing the obscene videos purported to be of Prajwal, went viral recently.
Published 20 May 2024, 21:31 IST