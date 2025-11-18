Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Eight booked for entering restricted Bahadur island in Karnataka's Malpe

A member of the public informed him that around 4 pm to 5 pm on November 14, eight persons had travelled by boat to the island for fishing.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 19:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 19:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMalpe

Follow us on :

Follow Us