<p>Udupi: Police have registered a case against eight people for allegedly entering the restricted Dariya Bahadur or Bhadragada Island, also known as Lighthouse Island, in Malpe police station limits. </p><p>In a complaint, Antony Felix Parambil (57), serving as the Deputy Conservator at Malpe Port for the past five years said that he received information on November 15 while at the Gangolli Port Office that a group of individuals had illegally visited the protected island the previous day. </p><p>A member of the public informed him that around 4 pm to 5 pm on November 14, eight persons had travelled by boat to the island for fishing. Upon inquiry with local residents of the Malpe area, it was revealed that boat owned by Shekhar Kundar of Vadabhandeshwara was used by the team.</p><p>The suspects have been identified as residents of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district —Mohammed Hussain Malbari, Roshan Jameer, Mohammed Ansar Basheera, Abu Sanan, Annappa Manjunath Devadiga, Mohammed Faizan Sheikh, and Mahammed Javed Ahmed — along with boat owner Shekhar Kundar.</p><p>The group allegedly went fishing near the island , despite the district administration imposing a strict ban on public entry to the ecologically sensitive Bhadargada Island.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Malpe Police have registered a case under Section 329(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violating the Deputy Commissioner’s order and trespassing into a restricted zone.</p>