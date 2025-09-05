<p>Udupi: A 69-year-old man fell prey to an online scam and lost Rs 1,32,90,000.</p><p>In a complaint to the Udupi CEN police, Henry D’Almeida (69), a resident of Udupi stated that on July 19, he came across an advertisement on Facebook regarding investment trading. </p><p>Upon clicking, he was directed to the website https://in.bobcaps-qib.com/, after which he received a WhatsApp message prompting him to invest in trading.</p> .<p>A woman identifying herself as Ankita Ghosh contacted him, helped create a QIB account, and added him to a WhatsApp group named 725 BOB CAPS. </p><p>Members of the group assured him of high returns on investments. Believing the claims to be genuine, the complainant contacted the customer care on WhatsApp. They shared several bank account details and instructed him to invest money.</p> .Fake finance firm dupes investors of Rs 93 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi; 15 booked.<p>Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 1,32,90,000 in multiple transactions. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised returns were returned, and the victim realised he had been cheated. A case has been registered at the CEN Station under sections 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act and 318(4) of the BNS.</p> .<p><strong>Fraudulent withdrawals</strong></p><p>In a separate incident reported from Shirva, Antony Richard Vaz (54) complained of fraudulent withdrawals from his bank accounts. Since August 30, he had been receiving suspicious SMS alerts containing Aadhaar OTPs and UPI password reset requests. </p><p>He also received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, which he ignored. Later, he noticed an APK file had been downloaded on his phone without his knowledge, which he immediately uninstalled.</p><p>On September 3, around 12:40 pm, he received a message about money being debited from his account. Upon checking, he found that Rs 74,500 had been withdrawn from his account and Rs 5,000 from his another account — a total loss of Rs 79,500. The fraudsters had managed to use OTPs to register UPI access and transfer funds without his consent, he alleged in his complaint.</p><p>Based on his complaint, Shirva Police have registered a case under section 66(C) of the IT Act.</p>