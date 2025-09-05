Menu
Elderly man in Udupi loses Rs 1.32 crore to investment fraud

In a complaint to the Udupi CEN police, Henry D’Almeida (69), a resident of Udupi stated that on July 19, he came across an advertisement on Facebook regarding investment trading.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025
Published 05 September 2025
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFraud

