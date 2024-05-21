Elections to 11 Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 13

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the election to 11 Legislative Council from the Assembly. The polling will be held on June 13 and the results will be announced the same day.
The term of 11 MLCs - six from BJP, four from Congress and one from JD(S) - will end on June 17. Among the outgoing members are leader of the House and Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, CM’s political secretary K Govindaraju of Congress, N Ravi Kumar of BJP and B M Farooq from JD(S).
The EC will issue election notification on May 27 and the last date for nomination filing will be June 3. Nominations will be scrutinized on June 4, while the last date for withdrawal is June 6, a notification from the poll panel stated.
As per the existing strength of parties in the Assembly, the Congress can win 7, BJP can win three and JD(S) one seat.
A senior leader from JD(S) told DH that three leaders Javarayee Gowda and businessmen B M Farooq and Kupendra Reddy are in the race for the lone seat that the party can win in this election.
Published 20 May 2024, 21:16 IST