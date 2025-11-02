<p>Mangaluru: The Forest department has cleared encroachments within Kudremukh National Park at Arasinamakki in Belthangady taluk. The eviction drive, however, has drawn criticism from local activists.</p><p>Belthangady RFO (Wildlife) Sarmishta said that the department had been issuing eviction notices since 2018 to P T Joseph. About 4.94 acres of forest land had been encroached upon by the family. “In fact, the illegal land grant was cancelled by the Assistant Commissioner’s court during Joseph’s father’s time. Despite repeated notices, the family failed to clear the encroachment. The final notice was served on October 16,” she told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Encroachments cleared from railway land between Banaswadi & Hebbal.<p>“During the intervening period, our staff visited the family and informed them about the need to vacate the encroached land. Only after the family vacated the house on Friday did the department proceed with the clearance. The encroached area had arecanut, coconut, and banana plantations, which were removed, and about 100 native saplings were planted in their place,” she added.</p><p>Condemning the eviction, social activist Shekhar Laila said that several families residing within Kudremukh National Park have already received notices from the Forest Department’s Wildlife Division for alleged encroachments. Many of these families, he said, have been living in the area for generations but lack formal ownership documents.</p><p>He further alleged that although the State Government had earlier assured that no one living inside the park would be forcibly evicted, it is now doing exactly that. Recalling that previous attempts to evict forest-dwelling families in the Malnad region had triggered the Naxal movement. </p><p>Laila demanded immediate compensation and rehabilitation for Joseph’s family, which was displaced.</p><p>Former Gram Panchayat president Dinesh Gowda also condemned the government’s move, calling it “deeply insensitive” to evict families without offering even minimal compensation.</p>