<p class="Question">What according to you is the most problematic aspect in VB-G RAM (G) Act?</p>.<p>The most draconian aspect is the repeal of MGNREGA, which gave people the right to work. It is unfortunate that VB — G RAM (G) was brought in. Don't try to exploit people's innocence. Panchayats used to get Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore and used to select works such as building school compounds.</p>.<p class="Question">Under VB — G RAM (G), the Centre decides the works from Delhi. Is this the way?</p>.<p>Constitutional amendments are thrown to the winds. Congress won't tolerate it. MGNREGA decentralised planning — making it bottom to top. That's how the nation should be built and that's why local bodies were established.</p>.<p class="Question">MGNREGA has had structural defects in its implementation. Aren't all governments responsible for the defects?</p>.<p>I won't say there were no defects at all. But MGNREGA's budget is equal to the quantum of relief given to a few big industrialists. You talk of corruption, but out of 5,400 cases filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the conviction rate is only 0.4%. If you have information on corruption, address it and punish the guilty. Why did you (Modi) continue the scheme for 11 years if you thought it was a 'monumental' piece of failure'? This false propaganda is an insult to the labourers.</p>.<p class="Question">The CM's letter to the PM mentioned Articles 258 and 280 of the Constitution, noting there should have been proper consultation regarding budgetary approval from states.</p>.<p>Yes. This is not only killing panchayats, but weakening the federal system. The Centre should consult states on any decision involving financial consequences. Now, they're forcing this project without allowing us to prepare for the financial shift. We've already suffered losses due to GST. </p>.<p class="Question">If Karnataka doesn't implement the new Act, it might lose substantial central funds. Is the state bringing its own scheme like West Bengal?</p>.<p>Under MGNREGA, if we couldn't provide work, the government was liable to pay unemployment wages. I want to know if that is possible in the new scheme. We want the Centre to restore MGNREGA, but if that doesn't happen, we'll think of alternatives. Efforts for a potential new state Act are yet to be made.</p>.<p class="Question">The state wants to move court against the new federal law. How do you see this affecting Centre-state relations in the coming days?</p>.<p>This will result in a big disaster to Centre-state relations. The credibility of the government of India is being lost. Panchayats might seem small when seen from Delhi, but they're the soul of the country. You're touching the soul of the country, but it will never die. You will have to repent.</p>