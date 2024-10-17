Engineer loses Rs 30 lakh in the name of illegal transactions

<p>Mangaluru: An engineer lost Rs 30 lakh through an online <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fraud">fraud</a> in the name of illegal transactions from his account. </p><p>In a complaint to Bajpe police station, he stated that he had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a head constable from Mumbai. </p><p>The caller informed the complainant that 25 bank accounts had been created in his name and were being used for illegal transactions without his knowledge. </p>.4 Axis Bank officials among 8 held for Rs 97-cr investment fraud in Bengaluru.<p>The caller instructed the complainant to transfer all the money from his bank account to accounts provided by the caller for verification, promising that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would return the money to the complainant's account after verification. </p><p>Frightened, the complainant agreed and was later instructed via WhatsApp messages from an unknown number to send messages for every 20 minutes. </p><p>Following the instructions of the caller, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 30 lakh to various accounts as directed. </p><p>In his complaint, he alleged that the accused deceived the complainant by making him transfer the money and committed online fraud by not returning the money.</p>