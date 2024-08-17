Karnataka: Engineers lower first element of crest gate, confident of fixing breach in Tungabhadra dam soon

After the successful lowering of first elemant, Koppal district minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Vijayanagar in-charge minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Koppal MP Rajashekar Hitnal, CADA chairman Hasansab Dotihal among others greeted Kannaiah Naidu and his team and distributed sweets. “The engineers have been sweating it out to fix the new crest gate for the past four to five days. They have successfully lowered one element on Friday and the remaining four elements would be fixed in a day or two,” Tangadagi told reporters. The minister exuded confidence of the increase in inflow into dam in the coming days. He said that the chief minister would offer bagina after the reservoir reached its optimum level.