Enrolment in Karnataka govt schools dips by 2.5 lakh

Enrolment in state-run schools has decreased by 2.54 lakh, which indicates that the Covid-induced trend of children leaving private schools is getting reversed.
In 2022-23, there were 45.4 lakh children who joined government schools. This year, there were 42.9 lakh enrolments. The number of admissions at private unaided schools has gone up.
While a top official from the Department of School Education & Literacy claimed that the decrease is mainly because of an increase in the number of private schools, experts blame the government for not making enough efforts to retain children who came to government schools from private ones.
"The department was unable to retain students at government schools by providing them facilities," development educationist VP Niranjanaradhya said. "Issues like shortage of teachers and delay in providing facilities forced several parents to shift back to private schools. When 57% of the teachers' posts are vacant, which parent will take a risk of admitting their kids at government schools," he asked.
Niranjanaradhya called it the government's failure. "Cycles were not given, uniforms and shoes didn't reach on time. Covid-19 was a big opportunity for government schools as many students migrated from private schools to government, but sadly, we could not retain them," he said.
Improved economic condition of households may be contributing to falling enrolment at government schools. "During Covid-19, many parents lost jobs and suffered business losses that forced them to shift children to government schools. Now, with financial conditions improving, parents are shifting them back to private schools," child rights activist Gopinath R said.
Commissioner for Public Instruction BB Cauvery said the opening up of more private schools is a reason for the dip in government school enrolment. "Also, we've removed duplication in admissions based on Aadhaar. The number of children who have never enrolled or are out of school is not alarming," she said.