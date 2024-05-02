Ex-driver, who leaked Prajwal Revanna's 'sexual abuse' videos, is in Malaysia, alleges H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna's former car driver, who released a video statement from an undisclosed location regarding the sex scandal video clips involving the Hassan JD(S) MP, is currently in Malaysia, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said, questioning the motive behind such a move.

The driver Karthik, in the video statement released on Tuesday, said he had not given the video and pictures, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna to anyone else other than BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.

The JD(S) state unit president, who has been accusing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the release of explicit video clips involving Prajwal Revanna, also hinted at the possibility of Shivakumar and his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh playing a role in the driver Karthik travelling to Malaysia.

"The driver's video statement was released...where is he, Karthik? From where it was done (video statement) and released? Why was the video hurriedly made and given to news channels? Who gave it? He is in Malaysia," Kumaraswamy said, as he targeted "DK'' brothers -- Shivakumar and Suresh -- for accusing him of releasing explicit video clips.