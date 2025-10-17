<p>Bengaluru: Independent MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal — expelled from the BJP earlier this year — urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday to ensure that Namaz is not conducted on roads, footpaths or government premises without prior permission.</p><p>In a letter to the chief minister on October 17 (Friday), Yatnal said: “We have seen people offering Namaz on public roads and government premises without obtaining due permission from the competent authorities. Such activities cause obstruction to vehicular and pedestrian movement, inconvenience to the public and endangering the pedestrians, thereby violating the citizens’ fundamental right to free movement and safety guaranteed under articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. There should not be any special provision to offer namaz in government offices or any other government aided institutions.”</p>.Call for RSS 'ban': Karnataka Cabinet to issue order regulating activities of private organisations in public places.<p>Yatnal’s letter comes in the wake of the Cabinet’s decision on Thursday to pass a government order (GO) that will prevent “trespassing” on public places by private institutions and organisations.</p><p>On October 4th, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge had written to the chief minister seeking a ban on the activities of the RSS government premises.</p>