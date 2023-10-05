Fact-check unit: Karnataka govt seeks expressions of interest

According to Priyank, the Fact Check Team will have "impartial" fact-checking organisations chosen by the state government to detect and address false information.

The Analytics Team will use advanced technologies such as data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to "actively oversee the ecosystem of misinformation".

Priyank said the Capacity Building Team will lead public awareness campaigns to educate people about the "presence and consequences" of misinformation.

Legal entities or companies registered in India having three years of existence as on August 31, 2023 and involved in fact-checking or similar activities are qualified to apply. The applicants must have transparency in funding. "All funding received by the agency accounting for 5% or more of total revenue for previous three financial years must be available on their website," the EoI notification stated. Also, there must not be any record of criminal proceedings or crimes against the agency or any of the directors.

The deadline for submission is on or before October 16.