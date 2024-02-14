Factions clash over missing photos on banner at Kolar Congress meet

Kolar: Supporters of Minister K H Muniyappa fought with those of MLA Kothur Manjunath during a meeting of district Congress here on Tuesday.
The factions came to blows, banged against each other’s heads and held one another by the scruff of their necks at the meeting of booth-level agents.
District Congress working president Oorubagilu Srinivas, an associate of Muniyappa, who was assaulted, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. Shivakumar of Katharipalya, a supporter of Manjunath, who too suffered injuries, has been admitted to district hospital for treatment.
It all started when a member of Manjunath camp protested against the banner at the venue not featuring Manjunath, MLC M L Anil Kumar, CM’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed and ex-minister K R Ramesh Kumar.
Soon, it was a free for all as Shivakumar and Srinivas attacked each other. Police had a tough time to bring the tense situation to normalcy.