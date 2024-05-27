Home
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri to star in 'Dhadak 2'

According to a press release, 'Dhadak 2' is a 'compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms'.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 10:19 IST
New Delhi: Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are set to star in Dhadak 2, production house Dharma Productions announced on Monday.

The movie is directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film Bebaak and Prime Video series Love Storiyaan.

Dhadak 2 will hit the screens on November 22. Dharma Productions made the announcement on its official X page.

"Kaise milenge - aag aur paani? Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024," the banner captioned the motion poster of the film.

According to a press release, Dhadak 2 is a 'compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms'.

In 2018, Dharma Productions released Dhadak, starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The upcoming film is also produced by Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

