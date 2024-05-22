Farmer ends life in Belagavi as moneylender puts wife, son in confinement

A farmer ended his life by consuming poison after a woman moneylender allegedly put his wife and son in confinement for recovery of loan given at an exorbitant interest rate at Islampur village in Hukkeri taluk on Monday.
Farmer Raju Ramappa Khotagi had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from moneylender Siddavva Bayyannavar at an interest rate of 10 per cent per month.
He had given her signed cheques as security for repayment of loans.
As the farmer failed to maintain sufficient balance in the bank account for the cheque to be realised, Siddavva put the farmer’s wife Durgavva and son in confinement.
This led Khotagi to take the extreme step of ending his life by consuming poison.
Superintendent of Police (incharge) B S Nemgouda told reporters here on Tuesday that Durgavva filed a complaint with the police about her husband ending his life due to debt.
Durgavva has not mentioned in the complaint about the exorbitant interest rate or she being put in confinement by Siddavva along with her son.
“We will investigate the delay by the police in registering the case and if the charges are proved, the personnel concerned will face action,” Nemgouda said.
The case of the farmer’s suicide also comes under the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989.
Action would be taken against the accused based on the outcome of the inquiry, he said. The Yamakanamaradi police are investigating.
Published 21 May 2024, 21:41 IST