<p>Chikkamagaluru: The body of a farmer who was swept away by floodwaters following heavy rains in the plains of Chikkamagaluru district has been recovered from a stream on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as one Lakshmana Gowda from Devagondanahalli. </p><p>It has been suspected that he might have accidentally fallen into the water in an attempt to cross the stream while grazing buffaloes.</p><p>Rural police have filed a case. Coconut and areca farms in Kadur region have been waterlogged owing to heavy and continuous rains for the past four days in the taluk.</p><p>Vegetable crops have also been lost due the the deluge. Kadur-Chikkamagaluru train movements were affected on Thursday as the gravel stones near the railway track passing through Kanive village fell on tracks.</p><p>The train bound to Shivamogga from Chikkamagaluru was paused for half an hour. The train resumed its journey after the track was fixed. </p>