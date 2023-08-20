Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers in Karnataka protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Leaders of the State Federation of Farmers’ Organisations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association carried out the protest.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 00:28 IST

Follow Us

Police arrested farmers and their leaders who blocked the National Highway at T Narsipur on Saturday, to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Police released them later.

Leaders of the State Federation of Farmers’ Organisations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association protested against the release of Cauvery water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. They shouted slogans and urged the government to protect the interest of the farmers of Karnataka. They blocked the road for over an hour. They urged the State government to release continuous water for the irrigation of paddy crops. 

Haththalli Devaraj, Karagasoor Shankar, Kurbur Siddesh and Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj were present.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 00:28 IST)
Tamil NaduKarnatakaCauveryt narsipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT