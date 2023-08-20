Farmers in Karnataka protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Police arrested farmers and their leaders who blocked the National Highway at T Narsipur on Saturday, to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Police released them later.
Leaders of the State Federation of Farmers’ Organisations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association protested against the release of Cauvery water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. They shouted slogans and urged the government to protect the interest of the farmers of Karnataka. They blocked the road for over an hour. They urged the State government to release continuous water for the irrigation of paddy crops.
Haththalli Devaraj, Karagasoor Shankar, Kurbur Siddesh and Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj were present.