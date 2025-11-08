Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers in Mudhol continue protest, block road

They demand immediate settlement of previous years’ bills; Rs 3,500 per tonne
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 16:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 16:38 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us