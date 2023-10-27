JOIN US
FB post results in another case being slapped against Beltangady MLA

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 18:12 IST

Mangaluru: Beltangady police based on a complaint filed a case against Beltangady MLA Harish Poonja for uploading a defamatory post against Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

"A case under sections 504 (provides punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 505 (2) (creating ill-will among classes) of IPC, has been registered against the MLA," confirmed sources in Beltangady police station.

MLA Harish Poonja had uploaded pictures of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah sitting in his office and his official residence depicting the palm hung upside down with a caption, `Collection Master (CM) of Karnataka' on social media. Former member of dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat (DKZP) Shekar Kukkedy in his complaint filed with Beltangady police accused the MLA of uploading the pictures to intentionally defame and insult the government.

(Published 27 October 2023, 18:12 IST)
