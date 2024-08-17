Female foeticide case: 3 held in raid on farmhouse in Karnataka's Nagamangala

The officials of the Health department raided a farmhouse and arrested three persons allegedly involved in sex determination tests.
The officials conducted the raided on a farmhouse at Devara Mavinakere village in Nagamangala taluk, on Thursday night and arrested Manohar, Nagamani and farmhouse owner Dhananjay. Another accused by name Abhi managed to escape.
The officials have seized abortion kits and Rs 43,000 in cash, from the spot. Bellur Police have registered a case.
The Health department officials had used a pregnant woman as a decoy, to crack the racket. They had sent the woman, along with her husband, in a GPS-installed vehicle to Bellur Cross in Nagamangala taluk.
Nagamani, took only the woman in another vehicle, to the farmhouse from Bellur Cross. Abhi scanned the woman for sex determination. Later, the agent took the decoy woman and another couple, who had come for the sex determination test, in the same vehicle to Bellur Cross. The department conducted a special operation and arrested the accused.
Published 16 August 2024, 22:58 IST