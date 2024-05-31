Female foeticide: Notice issued to DHO, 4 other officers

Bagalkot: Deputy Commissioner K M Janaki has issued a show cause notice to District Health Officer and four officers in connection with the prenatal sex determination and the illegal abortion racket that was busted in Mahalingpur on Wednesday.
The deputy commissioner has served notice on DHO Dr Rajkumar Yaragal, Assistant Commissioner (Jamkhandi) Santosh Kamagouda, District Family Welfare Officer Dr D B Pattanshetty, district hospital radiologist Dr Anil Kanade and Rabkavi-Banhatti taluk health officer Dr Gaibusab Galagali. The DC has asked the officers for a written reply to the notice in 24 hours.
The woman died after she opted for female foeticide and went under the knife at the house of a former private hospital attendant. The provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act have not been implemented effectively. The incident shows prima facie negligence on the part of the health department. The officers should give their reply in writing in 24 hours, the notice stated.
The state child rights commission member Shashidhar Kosumbe will visit Mahalingpur on Friday to obtain information.
