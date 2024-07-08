Filmmaker Vasant Mokashi dies at 70

Bengaluru: Vasant Mokashi, the screenwriter of Shankar Nag’s 1985 hit film ‘Accident’, passed away due to kidney failure on Sunday morning.
The 70-year-old filmmaker, who was the son of Kannada writer Shankar Mokashi Punekar, was well-known for a cinematic adaptation of his father’s novel Gangavva Gangamayi in 1994.
It is believed among film buffs that the primary reason for Nag to direct and act in ‘Accident’ was Mokashi’s script.
The film is based on a true incident where a car had run over four workers sleeping on the pavement in Mumbai in 1980.
The film starred Anant Nag, Arundhati Nag and Ramesh Bhat among others and won the first National Award in the ‘Best Film on Other Social Issues’ category.
Mokashi worked with Rajeev Taranath
Renowned Marathi theatre artiste and screen actor Sulabha Deshpande played the lead role in his adaptation of Gangavva Gangamayi with Anant Nag. Late sarod player Rajeev Taranath composed music for the film.
Prakash Babu, a close acquaintance of Mokashi, said that the filmmaker is survived by his wife Asha.
The last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon.
Published 08 July 2024, 00:05 IST