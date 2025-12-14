<p>Dharamsala: The Indian pace-bowling quartet of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube tormented South Africa, dismissing the visitors for 117 in the third T20 International here on Sunday.</p><p>Left-arm pacer Arshdeep (2/13) began the demolition work by dismissing Reeza Hendricks for a duck in the very first over, following which Rana (2/34) dismissed opener Quinton de Kock and and Dewald Brewis for 1 and 2 respectively, reducing the Proteas to 3 for 7.</p><p>All-rounder Hardik Pandya (1/23) then completed 100 T20I wickets when he had Tristan Stubbs in the seventh over, which reduced South Africa to 30 for 4 in the seventh over.</p><p>Shivam Dube (1/21) got the wicket of the dangerous Corbin Bosch (4) even as Proteas skipper Aiden Markram (61 off 46 balls) remained the only batter who stood firm against the hostile attack.</p><p>Earlier, India brought in Rana for Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match because of personal reasons, while Kuldeep Yadav came in for an unwell Axar Patel.</p><p>The five-match series is locked 1-1.</p><p>Brief scores: South Africa 117 all out in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 61; Arshdeep Singh 2/13, Harshit Rana 2/34, Hardik Pandya 1/23, Varun Chakravarthy 2/11, Shivam Dube 1/21).</p>