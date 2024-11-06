FIR against me laughable: Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed the FIR against him as “laughable.”</p><p>The FIR was registered based on a complaint by ADGP M Chandrashekhar, who had accused Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy of intimidating him and obstructing an investigation into a mining scam.</p><p>“In what way have I threatened him?? I have just discussed a few developments reported in the media. You go through what I have said. I never threaten anyone nor do I indulge in illegal activities,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Channapatna. </p>.Deve Gowda's message to Channapatna voters: Break CM's 'arrogance' .<p>The union minister sought to know why Nikhil and JD(S) floor leader in Legislative Assembly C B Suresh Babu had been included in the FIR.</p><p>“Babu had just filed a complaint. If they are filing an FIR against that, does it mean no one can speak against this government,” Kumaraswamy asked.</p><p>Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of resorting to new tactics when they realised that their “deceit” was not working in Channapatna. </p><p>“We have faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and the law and have trust in the people of Channapatna. Even if a hundred such FIRs are filed, we will not lose courage.”</p>