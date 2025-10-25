Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

What’s lined up in the Indian cinema for the rest of 2025?

Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore’s Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrusshabha’ is among the bigger releases in November, as is Mammooty’s ‘Kalamkaval’, an action crime thriller.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 20:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 20:27 IST
Entertainment NewsIndian Cinemamovies

Follow us on :

Follow Us