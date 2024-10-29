FIR filed for condemning internal reservation for SCs

<p>Bengaluru: The High Grounds police registered a case on Tuesday on unidentified suspects for allegedly condemning Internal Reservation for SCs and for using derogatory language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders. </p><p>The FIR was registered following a complaint by Sathish DV, a co-ordinator for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). </p>.Congress government is not honest on internal reservation, using it for politics ahead of bypolls: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra.<p>According to the complaint, the condemning messages were shared and forwarded by two phone numbers on a WhatsApp group called ‘Committee for Fight Against Internal Reservation - Vijayanagara District’.</p><p>“We have booked a case and section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” a police officer said. “Further investigation is underway.”</p>