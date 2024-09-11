FIR registered in Mangaluru over derogatory pictures of Hindu deities on Facebook

In his complaint, he said, “I was browsing Facebook on August 21, 2024, at 5 pm, and I came across the ‘Fact Vid’ page. This page used artificial intelligence technology to create obscene depictions of Hindu gods like Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, and Lord Ganesha, portraying them in various inappropriate poses such as running, or wrestling with women. Non-Hindus posted vulgar comments on these posts, further hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus," the complaint stated.