FIR registered in Mangaluru over derogatory pictures of Hindu deities on Facebook

Mangaluru: The Urwa Police have registered an FIR over charges of posting derogatory photos of Hindu gods in a Facebook page with the name 'Fact Vid'.
Alleging that the pictures have hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, advocate Theerthesh P, a resident of Damodar Prabhu Compound in Urwa, had submitted a complaint to the police.
In his complaint, he said, “I was browsing Facebook on August 21, 2024, at 5 pm, and I came across the ‘Fact Vid’ page. This page used artificial intelligence technology to create obscene depictions of Hindu gods like Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, and Lord Ganesha, portraying them in various inappropriate poses such as running, or wrestling with women. Non-Hindus posted vulgar comments on these posts, further hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus," the complaint stated.
The complaint also said, "By ridiculing Hindu deities and depicting women obscenely, the Facebook page is trying to incite communal unrest in the sensitive Dakshina Kannada district and trying to disrupt communal harmony. Legal action should be taken against the admin of the ‘Fact Vid’ page and those who posted offensive comments."
Based on the complaint, the Urwa police have registered a case under Sections 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 192 (provocation for riot), 353 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, false information, rumour,) and section 67 of the IT Act.
Published 11 September 2024, 13:43 IST