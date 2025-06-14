Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Five killed in bus-lorry crash near Karnataka's Hoskote

The deceased have been identified as Keshavulu Reddy (54), Tulasi (21), Yuthwik (11 months), Pranati (4) and Sharadha (43).
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 03:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2025, 03:12 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaRoad accidentHoskote

Follow us on :

Follow Us