<p>Bengaluru: Five people, including an 11-month-old baby, died in a road crash involving an Andhra Pradesh state transport bus and a lorry on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway 75 in the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.</p>.<p>An APSRTC bus from the Chittoor depot crashed into a West Bengal-registered lorry carrying an iron consignment while attempting to overtake it from the left. The bus was reportedly headed to Bengaluru from Tirupati, said Hosakote traffic police. </p>.<p>"The goods in the lorry got entangled with the bus, which was dragged at least 50 metres," a police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at the Gottipura gate near Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district, around 1.50 am. The deceased have been identified as Keshavulu Reddy (54), Tulasi (21), Yuthwik (11 months), Pranati (4) and Sharadha (43). </p>.<p>According to the police, eight people, including the bus driver, were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. </p>