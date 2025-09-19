<p>Incessant showers coupled with heavy discharges from three Maharashtra dams have submerged the Devalaganagapur and Ghattarga bridges, cutting off the road link to scores of villages in Kalaburagi district.</p><p>The Sonna barrage in Afzalpur taluk has clocked as much as 1.5 lakh cusec of water following heavy discharges from Ujani, Veer and Sina reservoirs in Maharashtra. The same amount of water is being released into Bhima river from Sonna barrage. The Devalaganagapur and Ghattarga bridges and Yellammadevi temple at Mannur have been completely submerged.</p><p>The swollen Bhima river has flooded standing sugarcane, tur, cotton, maize, groundnut and sunflower crops on vast tracts of land at Sheshagiri, Mannur, Kudaganur, Udachan, Hiriyal and several other villages.</p><p>The vehicular movement Sumbad-Hangarga (K) road has been completely stopped due to flooding. The traffic on several roads in Aland taluk was hit causing hardships for students, daily wagers and government employees following flash floods in several streams triggered by the overnight showers. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah pledges action on regional imbalance, crop losses, Kuruba ST push underway.<p>The ready-to-harvest tur and soybean has been damaged on hundreds of acres due to high percentage of moisture in the taluk. Bidar city and rural areas continued to witness rain.</p><p>A man, who was stranded in the floods of Janakihalla stream in Talikot town, Vijayapura district was rescued by the police and fire and emergency services personnel on Thursday evening. The floodwaters of the stream gushed into homes causing grave hardship to residents behind Vidyabharati school.</p><p>Several parts of Tumakuru district, including the city, experienced a good spell of rain on Thursday evening. Gubbi town recorded 60 mm of rain while Tumakuru registered 50 mm.</p>