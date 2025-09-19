Menu
Floods cut off villages in Kalaburagi as Maharashtra dam discharges swell Bhima river

The ready-to-harvest tur and soybean has been damaged on hundreds of acres due to high percentage of moisture in the taluk.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 00:06 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 00:06 IST
