News in Pics | November 17, 2025: Best photos from around the world

The project 'Echoes Of The Infinite' by Alex Proba and Solidnature is displayed during a contemporary art exhibition in its fifth edition, organized by Art D'Egypte, in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
Credit: Reuters Photo
From left, Chairman of Motiercame Philippe Houze, Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla during a Galeries Lafayette's event, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Current and former serving military personnel, family members and other dignitaries take part in a Remembrance ceremony and parade organised by AJEX, The Jewish Military Association, to remember and honour thousands of Jewish service men and women who served in Britain’s armed forces, at the Cenotaph in London, Britain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of a drone show as part of celebration of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ commemorating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda and to celebrate silver jubilee of Jharkhand's formation, in Ranchi.
Credit: PTI Photo
A displaced Palestinian looks out from a tent, in the central Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former German footballer and Official Ambassador of the Bengal Super League (BSL) Lothar Matthaus signs a football during BSL press conference, at South City International School, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Credit: PTI Photo
People gather to pray the Rosary against changes to the Valley of the Fallen, now known as the Valley of Cuelgamuros, which once held the remains of former dictator Francisco Franco and contains the graves of more than 30,000 people from both sides of the Spanish Civil War, days before the 50th anniversary of Franco's death on November 20, in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People take part in country boats rowing competition in the Hooghly river, in Nadia, West Bengal.
Credit: PTI Photo