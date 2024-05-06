Foeticide incident in Mandya; police take three into custody

Mandya: Even after strict measures taken by the authorities, sex determination tests and foeticide continue to be reported. One such incident came to the fore at Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, health department personnel and police officials conducted a raid in Pandavapura.

Police have arrested three persons, including two employees of the Pandavapura taluk hospital, in connection with the foeticide incident. It is said that a woman from Mysuru district had undergone sex determination test for the third child. When the tests revealed it was a female foetus, she had come to the town to terminate the pregnancy.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid on Sunday late night and rescued the pregnant woman. Three people, including two D group employees of Pandavapura taluk hospital have been taken into custody.

It may be mentioned that Mandya district had recently created ripples over the foeticide incidents. A high-level probe was conducted. Now, another such incident has come to the fore. It is suspected that a few doctors too might have been involved in this. Pandavapura police have filed an FIR, it is said. More details are awaited.