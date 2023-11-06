Forest Minister Khandre seeks report on death of tusker in Bandipur

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has sought a report on the death of elephant 'Akki Raja' in Bandipur forest.
In a letter dated November 2, Khandre cited a complaint by activist Joseph Hoover that the tusker's death in Ramapura elephant camp was due to lack of food.
"Lack of a vehicle to bring natural fodder is one of the reasons attributed for its death. There are other reasons too. An enquiry will help to ensure that this negligence does not result in death of other camp elephants," Hoover's complaint said. Khandre wrote to principal chief conservator of forests suggesting that a report on the matter should be submitted to his office within a week.