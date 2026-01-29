Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Forest minister visits Shettihalli amid row over move to shrink wildlife sanctuary

Khandre’s visit comes weeks after the state wildlife board deferred the proposal for rationalisation, in view of the legal complications.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 23:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 23:25 IST
Karnataka NewssanctuaryEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us