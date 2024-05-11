Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna in ICU, critical

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, better known as S M Krishna, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru on Saturday. He is reportedly in a critical condition.

The 92-year-old former minister was admitted to the hospital on April 29 for an acute respiratory tract infection and was seeking treatment by the pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore. As of Saturday, he is receiving adequate treatment and support in the ICU.

He is being treated by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, with a critical care team led by Dr Sunil Karanth.

On April 21, S M Krishna was admitted to the ICU at the Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road for an acute respiratory infection. He was discharged a few days later.