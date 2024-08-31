Former Karnataka minister K H Srinivasa passes away aged 86

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister K H Srinivasa passed away on Friday morning due to age-related illness at his residence here.
Drawn to politics by socialist ideology, Srinivasa began his political career in Shivamogga’s Sagar. He was a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Legislative Assemblies. He represented Sagar constituency once and Shivamogga twice.
Srinivasa was political secretary to then chief minister Devaraj Urs. Between 1978 and 80, he served as State Minister for Information, Youth Services and Energy, Planning & Kannada & Culture Department.
After a long stint with Congress, Srinivasa joined JD(S) and served as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council from 1996 to 2002. He had a brief stint with KJP.
He was influenced by the works of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda and Kuvempu. He was a close acquaintance of theatre person K V Subbanna, writers U R Ananthamurthy and P Lankesh.
A MA BL graduate, Srinivasa practised in the high court before taking up the mantle of Malenadu Development Prathishtana and Sahyadri Education Trust in Shivamogga.
He had written five books, including poetry collections - Kanugodu Mane, Chandra Neenobbane, Olasonne Horasonne and Gubbacchiya Goodu. He was also a renowned orator.
Srinivasa is survived by his wife Shalini, a son and three daughters.
In a condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Srinivasa was a multi-faceted personality who was involved in art and literary works along with politics.
Published 31 August 2024, 00:11 IST