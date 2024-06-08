Forum seeks better support for survivors in Hassan sex abuse case

A delegation of the gender justice coalition ‘Naveddu Nilladiddare’ submitted a memorandum to the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women in connection with the Hassan sex abuse case on Friday.
The seven-point memorandum requests the commission’s chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to visit Hassan, hold a press conference to publicly assure support and protection to the survivors, and set up an anonymous helpline and counselling centre for them to seek support.
Additionally, the forum has asked Dr Chowdhary to write to the government to ensure that former minister Revanna’s wife Bhavani’s bail is cancelled, besides ensuring necessary psychological, financial, medical and legal support, and rehabilitation under the NALSA compensation scheme is made available to all survivors.
The memorandum also calls for an urgent meeting between the commission’s chairperson and media houses for stronger self-regulatory measures to stay within legal and ethical norms whilst reporting on cases of sexual violence.
The delegation, comprising members from women’s rights groups and the domestic workers’ rights union, also requested the commission to conduct gender sensitisation workshops for investigating agencies and conduct awareness programmes to address the stigmatisation of victims of sexual violence and hold a meeting with the government and representatives of women’s organisations regarding the safety of women and young girls in the state.
They had earlier held a meeting with Dr Chowdhary on May 13 to share concerns and demands regarding the ongoing investigation in former MP Prajwal Revanna’s case of alleged sexual abuse case.
The memorandum has been submitted in support of the survivors who have lodged complaints and also those hesitating to do so fearing consequences, familial and social pressures, and lacking faith in the judicial system.
Published 07 June 2024, 23:42 IST