Four Ayyappa devotees killed as MUV rams lorry in Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: Four Ayyappa Swamy devotees, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and seven others sustained injuries after an MUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry near Kora in Tumakuru taluk in the early hours of Friday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Maruthappa (45), Venkatesh (30), Gavisiddappa (28) and Sakshi (7). The injured Huligeppa (32), Sakshi's father, Srinivas (32), Pradeep Kumar (28), Rajappa (45), Rakesh (24), Tirupati (33) and Srinivas (32) , all natives of Kukanoor, Gadigeri Tanda and Kakkihalli Tanda in Koppal district.</p>.<p>The condition of Pradeep Kumar, Rajappa and Tirupati is said to be critical and they are shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. The other injured are admitted to the district hospital, the police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred when they were returning home after visiting Sabarimala. The devotees had left for Sabarimala in a Cruiser on January 5. After taking darshan, they left Sabarimala on the night of January 7. Pradeep Kumar, who was on the wheels, lost control and rammed the vehicle into a stationary lorry. The Kora police have registered a case and investigation is underway. </p>