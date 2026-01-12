<p>Bagalkot: Four persons died after they fell from the trailer of a tractor near Kamathagi of Hungund taluk on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Rukminibai (28), Shivani Naika (6), Roshan Naika (4) and Pandu Naika (30).</p>.<p>They were all members of three families of Anekal tanda in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, and had travelled to Bagalkot for work in sugarcane fields.</p>.Bomb threat emails trigger panic at High Court bench in Dharwad; Gadag and Bagalkot district courts.<p>The accident occured while they were returning home travelling by the trailer.</p>.<p>The bumper connecting the tractor to the trailer severed, as a result of which all the four fell onto the road. Rukminibai was pregnant. Amingad police have registered a case.</p>