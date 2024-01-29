JOIN US
india

Four students killed in road accident in Karnataka


Last Updated 29 January 2024, 10:33 IST

Bagalkote, Karnataka: Four students were killed and eight others sustained injuries when the school bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Alagur village in Jamkhandi taluk of this district on Monday, police said.

Police said the students of Vardhaman Mahaveer Educational Society at Alagur aged between 13 and 17 were returning from Kavatagi village when the mishap happened.

The injured students have been admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs two lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those killed in the accident, and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

(Published 29 January 2024, 10:33 IST)
KarnatakaAccidentRoad accident

