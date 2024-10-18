Free sanitary pads for women in villages: Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba

<p>Bengaluru: Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba said her party would provide sanitary pads free of cost to women in villages.</p><p>“According to a survey we did, rural women still find it difficult to buy sanitary pads. So, all Mahila Congress members will be given sanitary pad-making units. This will empower them financially. The pads will then be provided free of cost to women in villages,” Lamba told a news conference here.</p><p>The Mahila Congress has enrolled 2.5 lakh members in a month, she said.</p><p>“Telangana has had 50,000 enrolments followed by 30,000 in Karnataka,” she said, adding that the target is to have 10 lakh new members. </p>