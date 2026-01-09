<p>Bengaluru: From the next academic year, the Karnataka government will distribute menstrual cups to girls in classes 9 to 12, aiming to make menstruation more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.</p>.<p>According to a government order, 19,64,507 girls in classes 6 to 12 are beneficiaries of the Shuchi Programme 2025–26. Previously, the government provided sanitary napkins.</p>.Karnataka child rights commission to urge state govt to extend menstrual leaves to schools, colleges.<p>The government is procuring 10,38,912 menstrual cups through Karnataka State Medical Supplies <br />Corporation Limited (KSMSCL). Sanitary napkins will also be provided to class 9 to 12 girls for three months to help with the transition and will continue for class 6 to 8 students.</p>.<p>Menstrual cups were introduced as a pilot for 15,000 girls in Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada. After a satisfactory response, the government decided to launch the scheme statewide, an official said.</p>.<p>The government will also organise awareness sessions in schools on using menstrual cups. “Young girls are more accepting of menstrual cups. We are also providing a box and a breathable bag for storage,” the official said.</p>.<p>Dr Kavitha Kovi, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said, “Menstrual cups can be a better option if a girl is comfortable and learns to use it properly. Cups are made of body-friendly materials. They collect menstrual blood and do not absorb it. Used correctly, they are safe, ecological, economical, and handy for long hours, which usually helps teenagers with active academic or sporting routines.”</p>.<p>“Before each period, cups need to be sterilised or disinfected. If it is too painful, one should avoid forceful insertion.”</p>