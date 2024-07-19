Gaur deaths rise as railway tracks get busy in north Karnataka

Hubballi: At least 21 Indian gaur have been killed in the past three years in train accidents on the Hosapete-Vasco Da Gama and Khanapur-Miraj routes, with doubling of tracks and speeding by loco pilots being cited as two major reasons for the deaths.
Thirteen of these deaths were reported between January and July this year, making it clear that there is a problem on hand. Activists worry that completion of the doubling could imperil the Indian gaur, a scheduled-I/ vulnerable species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and other wildlife.
Between 2014 and 2021, the 85-km railway route that snakes through the thick forests of Alnavar (Dharwad), Londa & Khanapur (Belagavi) and Tinaighat & Castle Rock (Uttara Kannada) saw 60 wild animal deaths.
This includes 49 Indian gaurs, two elephants, three leopards, five spotted deer, sloth bear, dhole and wild pigs.
While forest officials have not conducted any scientific study on the reasons for the increase in wild animal deaths this year, they believe the doubling of railway lines, which has resulted in wider tracks, making it difficult for the wildlife to cross the tracks, is a key cause for animal deaths.
The other reasons are said to be scarcity of water during summer and dumping of food by passengers on tracks. Speeding by loco-pilots is another contributing factor.
“We have made several representations to railway officials to ensure that loco-pilots follow the speed limits within the forest and ghat sections,” said a senior forest department official. “However, with no easy passage such as underpasses or barricades, wild animals continue to die on tracks. This year has been particularly worrying as 13 gaurs, including a sub-adult, were killed in rail accidents.”
There is fear among activists and forest department officials that the number of wild animal deaths will increase if the proposed doubling of the railway line between Londa-Tinaighat-Castle Rock and Kulem-Vasco da Gama is completed as the frequency of trains on the stretch will increase.
However, officials from the South Western Railways say doubling the railway line is needed as the stretch has reached its saturation level and there is a greater demand for the operation of more trains to Goa.
In a writ petition, wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni has stated that the Londa-Tinaighat-Castle Rock and Vasco da Gama railway route passes through one of the thickest forest patches in India. The area is also an important tiger corridor. “Providing safe passage for wild animals in ecologically sensitive areas is very important. We should look for alternative routes to minimise the stress on these routes.”
Kulkarni’s petition asks the railways to positively consider the implementation of the Dharwad-Belagavi train route via Kittur, as it would drastically reduce the number of trains passing through the forests of Western Ghats and make doubling routes within protected areas redundant.
Greater demand
SWR Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi said the track doubling has been completed from Dharwad to Castle Rock, while similar work on the ghat section towards Kulem is in progress.
On the lack of mitigation measures in these routes, he said the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been entrusted with conducting a fresh biodiversity survey, including an environmental impact assessment.
“Based on WII’s suggestion, mitigation measures such as bridges, overpass/underpass and others will be implemented and a new draft will be submitted to the Railway Board,” he said.