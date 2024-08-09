Geologists, engineers to visit landslide prone areas in Dakshina Kannada, submit action plan: Deputy Commissioner

Mangaluru: Following incidents of landslides in several locations of the district, Dakshina Kannada district administration held discussions with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Rock Mechanism (NIRM) on Friday to prevent possible landslides in future.

The district administration as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has formed a committee comprising officials from various departments to prepare an action plan to prevent landslides.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said, "Discussions with scientists of the GSI and NIRM were held on technical aspects pertaining to the identification of areas prone to landslides and measures to be taken to mitigate such disasters. The meeting decided to seek approval from the secretary to the revenue department (disaster management) to arrange suitable training for geologists and engineers in Dakshina Kannada district through the GSI and NIRM on precautionary measures to be taken to check landslides."