GI-tagged horticulture crops to get a land boost

The area of cultivation of Mysuru mallige (jasmine) had come down to as low as 0.5 acres. Owing to the department’s efforts, it has gone up to nearly 5 acres. Same is the case with other GI crops such as Nanjangud rasabale (banana), Devanahalli pummelo (pomelo), and Mattu Gulla badane (brinjal) that are grown by less than 50 farmers; the area of cultivation is less than 15 acres. The officials plan to increase the area of cultivation of each crop to at least 25 acres.