GI-tagged horticulture crops to get a land boost

Horticulture crops in the state with Geographical Indication (GI) tags may get a new lease of life as the Horticulture Department and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have chalked out an action plan to increase the area of cultivation of these crops. In a few districts, officials have already begun work on ground.
While the Horticulture Department will provide subsidies and educate farmers on the cultivation of these crops, under MGNREGA, farmers will be provided with manpower and financial support. According to officials from the department, the area under cultivation of many of these crops has gone so low that it is feared they could go extinct.
The area of cultivation of Mysuru mallige (jasmine) had come down to as low as 0.5 acres. Owing to the department’s efforts, it has gone up to nearly 5 acres. Same is the case with other GI crops such as Nanjangud rasabale (banana), Devanahalli pummelo (pomelo), and Mattu Gulla badane (brinjal) that are grown by less than 50 farmers; the area of cultivation is less than 15 acres. The officials plan to increase the area of cultivation of each crop to at least 25 acres.
“These crops have a peculiar nature and as the tag says, they can only be grown in specific regions. Over the years, the area under cultivation has come down drastically and there is a need for expansion,” said HM Krishna Murthy, Joint Director (Biotechnology), Horticulture Department.
As part of the plan to expand the area under cultivation, officials in every district are reaching out to farmers and encouraging them to grow these varieties.
“We will source the seeds from an authentic farmer and grow them in our nurseries. Following this, we will reach out to the farmers and handhold them throughout the cultivation period,” explained a senior official from the Horticulture Department. The department will also supply planting materials to farmers at subsidised prices and guide them in tackling diseases.
“The Nanjangud rasabale is prone to Panama Wilt disease and there is a need to guide farmers on this. In the case of Mysuru Mallige, it is a labour-intensive crop and hence, support in the form of manpower will help. Such specific interventions for every crop are being planned,” the official added.
The department is also looking at strengthening the growers’ association and forming an association, if they do not exist, to create a community of farmers for every crop. Better branding of products and development of conservatories and museums are also on the plan.
