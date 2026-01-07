Menu
Gig workers’ Act: Karnataka to impose 1 to 1.5% welfare fee on aggregators?

“We have discussed with stakeholders, who suggested a welfare fee in the range of 1-1.5%. The notification will be out in a week,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad told DH.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 22:52 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka News

