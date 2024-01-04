'Godhra-like incident' remark: MP Kateel demands arrest of Congress leader

Mangaluru: Former Karnataka BJP chief and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday demanded the arrest of Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for saying he fears that a Godhra-like incident might be orchestrated in Karnataka ahead of the January 22 Ram temple consecration.

Addressing reporters here, Kateel said if the Congress leader has any information on a planned attack, he should inform the state home department. Otherwise, he should be arrested for spreading canards, the MP said.

Kateel claimed that Congress was behind the Godhra train fire of February 27, 2002 in which 59 kar sevaks and Hindu pilgrims died. He went on to claim that the gruesome attack, which resulted in the deadly Gujarat riots that left about 2,000 people dead, and for which his party members had been under investigation, was part of a plot hatched by Congress to bring down the then Gujarat government led by Narendra Modi.