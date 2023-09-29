Gold seized from passengers at Mangaluru airport

On the basis of profiling and surveillance maintained by the officers of Mangaluru Customs, the officials seized 1,273 grams of 24-carat gold from passengers arriving at Mangaluru International Airport.

The passengers had arrived from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on different flights (IX814, IX384, and IX816) on September 26 and 27. The officials had intercepted passengers after they crossed the green channel.

As a result of frisking, scanning handbags, scanning and open examination of carton boxes, and detailed interrogation, the officials seized gold worth Rs 76,50,730. The gold was concealed by the passengers in the rectum, air pods, and height-adjustable pipe of the kid’s scooter. An investigation is in progress.

Recently, following intense surveillance by officers of Mangaluru Customs, five passengers arriving from Dubai to Mangaluru on different flights (IX814, IX384, 6E1163) were detained and 775 grams worth Rs 46.52 lakh found in their possession were seized. The 775 grams of gold worth Rs 46.52 lakh were seized on September 23 and 24.