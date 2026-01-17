<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has attracted new investments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore in 11 months after the Global Investors Meet (GIM) was held in February last year, Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=MB%20Patil">MB Patil </a>said on Saturday. </p><p>The new investments include projects by tech giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Google">Google </a>and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=reliance">Reliance </a>Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL). </p><p>"The state’s efforts to attract investments are continuous in nature and not limited to the GIM alone," Patil said before leaving for Davos to lead a high-level delegation at the World Economic Forum. </p><p>"Of the new investments attracted, Rs 66,293 crore pertains to the manufacturing and industrial sector, Rs 20,913 crore to wind and solar power generation, Rs 12,500 crore to the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCC) and Rs 6,350 crore to the setting up of data centres," Patil said. </p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar cancels Davos trip, cites engagements in Delhi and Bengaluru.<p>Google will invest Rs 2,500 crore in Bengaluru, while NTT will pump Rs 4,000 crore to establish data centres at Devanahalli.</p><p>RCPL will set up a Rs 1,622-crore beverage manufacturing facility in Vijayapura for production and bottling of Campa products.</p><p>Toyota Industries Engine Pvt Ltd. will invest Rs 1,330 crore to manufacture gasoline and hybrid engines at its Jigani facility, Patil said. </p><p>Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI will invest Rs 1,136 crore to establish a Quantum Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. AT&S will invest Rs 2,850 crore in Nanjangud for electronic components manufacturing. Wipro Hydraulics will invest Rs 499 crore to produce copper laminates required for electronics, while Zenfold Biosciences Pvt Ltd will invest ₹490 crore to make enzymes for the pharmaceutical sector. </p><p>JJG Aero, a city-based aerospace components manufacturer, will invest Rs 470 crore at Adinarayanahosahalli in Doddaballapura for manufacturing aircraft components. Japanese multinational Yaskawa will invest ₹330 crore on an electronic products manufacturing unit in the same place.</p><p>Patil said Inox Wind will invest Rs 305 crore to establish a wind turbine manufacturing unit at Kushtagi in Koppala district.</p><p>SAP will invest Rs 1,960 crore to open its second facility at Devanahalli. Data Samudra (Tele India Data Center) will invest Rs 1,350 crore across Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharawad and Mysuru, and Haldiram Snacks will invest Rs 444 crore to set up a snacks manufacturing unit at Vasantha Narasapura in Tumakuru district, Patil said.</p><p><strong>DKS cancels Davos tour</strong></p><p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has cancelled his visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos due to "official engagements" in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Shivakumar's office said he has meetings with Congress functionaries on elections to Assam where he is an observer. He also has to attend the a special session of the legislature starting January 22. </p>