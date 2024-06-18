Governor inaugurates National Yoga Olympiad 2024 in Mysuru

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all the countries of the world to adopt yoga and proposed to celebrate Yoga Day every year. The proposal was adopted and implemented by the United Nations General Assembly in 90 days. Since then, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, in our country and the world, Gehlot said.

More than 400 students and 100 teachers are participating in the three-day NYO, at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Mysuru.

The theme for NYO 2024 is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. It is an inclusive event and the students are selected in the district-level and they participate in the state-level to reach the national-level.Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT, RIE Principal Y Sreekanth and others were present.The students also demonstrated yoga as part of the programme